Sharon Feld’s Hot Takes
Name: Sharon Feld
Degree: Doctorate in Higher Education (Ed.D)
Bachelor’s: from Buena Vista University
Masters: from Illinois State University
Doctorate: from Ball State University
Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa
What do you teach?
I teach therapeutic interventions and several courses on psychology related to injury and sports.
What advice would you give to a student who is taking one of your classes for the first time?
Please laugh at my jokes … Also, don’t be afraid to reach out for help!
What is something that your students/colleagues don’t know about you that might surprise them?
I was homeschooled by my mother until 7th grade.
Did Carol Baskin (Tiger King) kill her husband?
Obviously, yes.
Does pineapple belong on pizza? Why/Why not?
Nope! Pizza should be savory.
Cats or dogs? Why?
Both! I have two cats and a dog, and they are each great creatures to have in your life. Cats are there for keeping you humble and dogs are there to boost your ego.