Sharon Feld’s Hot Takes

Name: Sharon Feld

Degree: Doctorate in Higher Education (Ed.D)

Bachelor’s: from Buena Vista University

Masters: from Illinois State University

Doctorate: from Ball State University

Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa

What do you teach? 

I teach therapeutic interventions and several courses on psychology related to injury and sports.

What advice would you give to a student who is taking one of your classes for the first time? 

Please laugh at my jokes … Also, don’t be afraid to reach out for help!

What is something that your students/colleagues don’t know about you that might surprise them?   

I was homeschooled by my mother until 7th grade.

Did Carol Baskin (Tiger King) kill her husband? 

Obviously, yes.

Does pineapple belong on pizza? Why/Why not? 

Nope! Pizza should be savory.

Cats or dogs? Why? 

Both! I have two cats and a dog, and they are each great creatures to have in your life. Cats are there for keeping you humble and dogs are there to boost your ego.

Dr. Sharon Feld with her dog, Archie

