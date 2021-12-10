Sharon Feld’s Hot Takes

Name: Sharon Feld

Degree: Doctorate in Higher Education (Ed.D)

Bachelor’s: from Buena Vista University

Masters: from Illinois State University

Doctorate: from Ball State University

Birthplace: Des Moines, Iowa

What do you teach?

I teach therapeutic interventions and several courses on psychology related to injury and sports.

What advice would you give to a student who is taking one of your classes for the first time?

Please laugh at my jokes … Also, don’t be afraid to reach out for help!

What is something that your students/colleagues don’t know about you that might surprise them?

I was homeschooled by my mother until 7th grade.

Did Carol Baskin (Tiger King) kill her husband?

Obviously, yes.

Does pineapple belong on pizza? Why/Why not?

Nope! Pizza should be savory.

Cats or dogs? Why?

Both! I have two cats and a dog, and they are each great creatures to have in your life. Cats are there for keeping you humble and dogs are there to boost your ego.