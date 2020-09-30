Seniors Without Sports Mini-PAK

Seniors in sports have had their years upended due to the Coronavirus and the changes it has forced upon all of us. Most sports have had their competitions cancelled and can barely still practice due to safety guidelines in place. What’s affecting them the most, however, is the loss of their social interactions among teams. We asked Jackie Alberto for her thoughts.

Jackie’s SOT

Grateful to be able to practice, they still miss being able to interact and spend time with friends from other sports. Here are Juan Aristizabal’s thoughts.

Juan’s SOT

Many student athletes who came to Loras for sports are looking for the positives this semester as they practice for the game they can’t yet play, and hope for the day they can socialize freely among their friends again.