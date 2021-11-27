Oh so sweet!

Keegan Godwin (TheLorian)

The Loras Women’s soccer team is heading to the Sweet Sixteen! On Nov. 13, the Duhawks defeated Calvin University by a final score of 3-0. With that victory, the Duhawks punched their first ticket to the Sweet Sixteen since 2012. 

Jumping out to an early three goal lead in the first half, the Duhawks established a dominant defensive line against the Knights. 

The Duhawks will play the Centre College Colonels this Saturday at 1:30 PM. Loras will have home field advantage against the Colonels, so come support your fellow Duhawks in the National Tournament!

