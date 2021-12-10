Kassie Parker: National Champion

What does it mean to you to be a National Champion in both Track and Cross Country? Which was more challenging to you? Does one mean more than the other?

For me, being a national champion shows all the hard work I have done throughout my many years of training. My track title was more of a surprise but gave me the confidence I needed to work this cross country season and come out on top. I can’t really say I like one more than the other, but I am thankful to say I have both a track and cross country title.

In your opinion, what does it take to be a champion?

Being a national champ means you have to make a lot of sacrifices. You have to put yourself in an uncomfortable position in order to get better. For example, whatever I think I can run in a race, I have to show it in practice first. I have to get used to the feeling of pushing myself in the uncomfortableness.

Do you have any specific memories that mean a lot to you from throughout your career at Loras?

I have a lot of great memories from my time so far at Loras. I especially enjoy looking back on memories with my cross country team and track team, like winning the national championship title as a team. It’s a feeling like no other.

What do you hope to accomplish next? Both in your respective sports and outside of sports.

Next up, I have indoor track and outdoor track season. I am looking to keep moving up and pushing myself to do better. I’m excited to see what comes of these seasons.

Is there anyone you would like to thank?

Overall I want to thank my teammates, fitness, and coaches for being supportive of my goals and the sacrifices it takes to accomplish my goals. Thankfully, my time at Loras will be extended to another year. I can’t wait to make more memories with my teammates and friends in the coming year.