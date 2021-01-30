Duhawks dunk on UD

Keegan Godwin (TheLorian)

DUBUQUE, IA – On Jan 16, the Duhawks battled their UD rivals at home for their third game of the season. Wasting no time at all, the Duhawks quickly grabbed a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter. An early three-pointer from sophomore Cierra Bachmann gave Loras a lead that they would never give up.

The second quarter was all Loras. With scoring led by sophomores Allie Brownson and Maddie Haslow, the team quickly jumped to a double digit lead against their rivals.

Despite a desperate UD comeback at the end of the second quarter, the Duhawks quickly destroyed any hopes of a comeback with a three pointer from Brownson.

After four quarters of complete dominance, Loras defeated the Spartans 97-71 to move to 2-1 on the season. Haslow led the team in scoring with 25 points, five rebounds, and one assist. Bachmann followed right behind with 15 points, nine assists, and two rebounds.

The Duhawks schedule is currently up in the air right now due to COVID-19 protocols, but their next game is scheduled for Jan. 30 at Central College. Loras looks to continue their hot streak against their conference rivals.