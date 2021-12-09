Cam’s Billboard Review

Dominating the charts over the past few weeks has been Adele with the release of her latest album: 30. The album was highly anticipated, with the lead single “Easy on Me” spending its first seven weeks on the Billboard Hot100. Out of the seven weeks the hit song has been out, it has spent five weeks in the top spot. For the week ending Dec. 4, Adele’s song “Oh My God” spent a week at number five on the Hot100. The album itself unsurprisingly debuted at number one and captured the highest selling release of the year. In its first week out, 30 sold 660,000 units, and over half a million of them were traditional album sales. Compared to Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, the previous highest-selling album of the year, which sold 613,000 units, only had 46,000 traditional sales, with online streams making up for the rest of the equivalent sales. The main difference between the two is that traditional albums cost more money than a streaming service, so the more traditional sales there are, the more money the artists make themselves.

In the latest update of the Billboard charts, the recent announcement of Grammy nominees has caused a shift in the charts but not as much as the holiday season. On the Hot100 this week, three out of the top five songs are Christmas songs. At numbers three, four, and five are Mariah Carey’s “All I want for Christmas is You,” Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” respectively. The emergence of holiday music onto the charts can likely be attributed to the countless radio stations and retail stores across the country playing them throughout the day. On the Billboard200, Michael Bublé’s tenth-anniversary edition of his Christmas album landed at the number three spot, just ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, which re-entered the top five following her Grammy nominations for Best Song, Best New Artist, Best Record, Best Music Video, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Pop Solo Performance.

On Dec. 6, Drake announced that he would be withdrawing from his two nominations. The artist hasn’t yet told the public his reasoning for doing so but withdrawing nominations has been occurring more and more in recent years. Many artists as well as the public have scrutinized the Grammy committee for corruption of its selections for awards. This comes after Drake’s friend and collaborator The Weeknd was seemingly gipped out of a nomination for Best Album in 2019. After The Weeknd accused the organization of being corrupt, he announced he would not be submitting his work for awards for the foreseeable future. With the growing criticism, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see more artists pull their work from the awards.