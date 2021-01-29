Bama topples Ohio St. in championship game

Matt Haddad (TheLorian)

This year’s National Championship game was nothing short of legendary. That is if you where Nick Saban. Saban claimed his seventh National championship victory over Ohio St. in Miami this year. Saban has won six National Championships with the crimson tide and one with the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. Of those six National Championships with the tide, three of them have been in the college football playoff era.

Mac Jones shows why he was a Heisman finalist with cementing his name into the Alabama books. Jones went 36 of 45, throwing for 464 yards and five touchdowns. Jones averaged 10.3 yards per pass. Mac Jones favorite wide receiver and Heisman winner DeVonta Smith went off and made a stament and showed why he’ll be in the Heisman house. Smith went off that night, catching 12 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Smith did all this in three quarters, as he broke his finger towards the end of the third quarter. The Tide combined for a total of 157 rushing yards with Najee Harris leading the way with 22 carries for 79 yards. Harris, Smith and Jones along with many other stars from the Crimsion Tide will be leaving and head to the NFL, in hopes to live out a childhood dream.

Justin Fields and Ryan Day both had their fair share of struggles this season and post season. This being Ryan Day’s first time in the post season ever, and Fields second (first was with Georgia in 2018). Fields and the Buckeyes didn’t quite have the night they where hopping for on the biggest stage in College football. With Fields taking a gruesome shot to the ribs against Clemson Linebacker James Skalski in the Allstate Sugar Bowl a week earlier. Fields, still not 100 percent went 17 of 33 for only 194 yards and one touchdown. Fields favorite target throughout the season didn’t quite show up when he needed too. Chris Olave, who’s set to return to Ohio St. next year, caught only eight passes for 69 yards and no touchdowns. Justin Fields also led the Buckeyes in rushing yards as well. Fields rushed six times for 67 yards and no touchdowns. Master Teague III came just short in yards rushing yards with 65 and rushed the ball 15 times for a total of tow touchdowns.

Alabama wins the National Championship game 52-28 over the Ohio St. Buckeyes. For a year that had so much uncertainty and challenges, College Football managed to prevail and give the student-athletes and fans a season during a pandemic. This season had a lot of ups and downs. cancelations and openings. I hope that you all have enjoyed reading these articles as much as I have written them. Have a great weekend, and Go Duhawks!