Won. But not done.

Keegan Godwin (TheLorian)

The Loras Soccer program has taken massive strides this year on both sides. Both the Men’s and Women’s programs have advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Coming off an excellent season last year, both the men’s and women’s program dominated this year in search of continued program success. Both programs earned automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament.

The Women’s team played the Wartburg Knights on Nov. 6 at the Rock Bowl in the A-R-C Championship match. The No. 9 Duhawks were off to a strong start by scoring three unanswered goals in the first half. Loras would go on to defeat Wartburg with a final score of 4-1. With their excellent performances, Senior Ryleigh O’Brien and Sophomore Libby Perry both earned accolades. O’Brien won ‘Female Athlete of the Week’ and Perry won ‘Defensive Player of the Week’.

With a season record of 18-0-1 (8-0-0 A-R-C) and clinching the Conference Championship, the women’s team will host the Fontbonne Griffins at the Rock Bowl this coming Friday, Nov. 12, at 1 PM. The Duhawks hope to continue their championship season in the NCAA Tournament, as the winner will advance into the Second Round matchup, which is set to begin on Nov. 13 at 3:00 PM at the Rock Bowl.

The Men’s team headed across town to play the University of Dubuque Spartans in the Conference Championship. The Duhawks were ranked third in their conference while the Spartans were ranked as the top seed. Playing as the underdog, the Duhawks jumped out to an early lead thanks to Sophomore Reed Miklavcic. Loras would play stellar defense against their rivals and win the game with a 1-0 shutout. Miklavcic would win ‘Offensive Player of the Week’ for his outstanding play. Goaltender Connor Fitzpatrick would win ‘Defensive Player of the Week’ for his back-to-back shutouts in the tournament.

With a season record of 13-6-2 (5-2-1 A-R-C) and clinching the Conference Championship, the men’s team will travel to Northfield, MN, to play the North Central Cardinals on Friday at 1:30 PM.