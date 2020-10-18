Women’s Golf Wraps Up

By Megan Himm (TheLorian)

The Loras College women’s golf team wraps up their season with conference. Loras is a member of the American Rivers Conference, along with Buena Vista, Central, Coe, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, University of Dubuque, and Wartburg. The three-day tournament took place at Ames Golf & Country Club. The course had a par of 71.

The first day of the tournament had great weather with temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s and some wind.

The second day of the tournament had even nicer temperatures, although players had to contend with winds up to 30 miles per hour.

Strong wind on day three forced players to play smart. The sky was clear of clouds, and the temperature stayed in the 60’s.

Loras was only able to bring two players, so while the school could not take a team score, the two could still compete as individuals. Junior Carlene Paul shot a 96, 93 for a 189 on the first two days. First year Megan Himm shot a 94, 99, for a 193. Paul finished up day three with a 96. Himm ended day three with a career best 92. Paul and Himm tied with a total of 285.