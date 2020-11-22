Staying in shape over break with Josh Edwards

By Josh Edwards (TheLorian)

As winter break quickly approaches and we all take a deep breath, and try to relax from a stressful fall semester, you need to make sure all the hard work that you put in this fall to stay in shape and get stronger is not lost. Here are a few tips to help you out while you are home.

Stay on a schedule – You need to set up a daily plan to keep you on task. Get up around the same time each morning and try to go to bed around the same time each night. This will help the body to recover from your daily workouts. The body recovers and grows when you get consistent quality sleep.

Get you six meals everyday – Developing a consistent eating schedule will help to properly fuel your body for the stresses of training. Eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. Add in a light snack between each meal and before bed.

Stay active during the day – Plan out your training times each day to work around any other activities that you may have planned. Do not skip workouts! Your daily training will provide you many positive benefits such as stress release, strength gains, and weight loss. On your off days from training make sure that you have some sort of physical activity planned. Go for a walk, do yoga, spend some time stretching.

Stay Hydrated – Get a water bottle and keep it with you at all times. When it is empty fill it back up, this will help you drink water consistently throughout the day. Do your best to avoid excessive alcohol consumption as it will dehydrate you.

Enjoy your time at home with your family and use these tips to help you continue to be successful with your healthy lifestyles.