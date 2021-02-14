Hawks soar over Eagles

Keegan Godwin (TheLorian)

The men’s volleyball team started off their 2021 season with a victory against the first-year program of Edgewood College. The team traveled to Madison, WI on Feb. 6 for their first game back since COVID-19 shut their season down abruptly nearly a year ago.

The Duhawks took care of business right from the start. Under new Head Coach Dylan Ross, Loras quickly stepped on the gas against the Eagles. With a service ace from senior Patrick Hollander to start the new season, the Duhawks found themselves on a 5-0 run. Later in the set, first-year Jake Bonnet got his first kill of his collegiate career to give Loras an 8-point lead. They would go on to win the first set 25-13.

The second set was no different for the Hawks. The set started off with first-year Tucker Ziegenhorn getting a kill against the Eagles. Two other first-years, Tyler Kratochvil and Michael Dziewior, played in their first college game. Loras took care of Edgewood once again with a commanding 25-14 victory.

Loras would sweep the Eagles 3-0 for their first victory on the season. This win marks the first for Head Coach Ross in his coaching career here at Loras. Ross leads the program in all time kills with 767 over his athletic career. He graduated from Loras in 2018 and coached at the University of Houston women’s team before accepting the head coaching job here at Loras.

The Duhawks look to take down #6 Dominican this Thursday.