Golf tees off in Decorah

By Megan Himm (TheLorian)

Playing in their second Luther invitational, the Loras women’s golf team played at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah, Iowa. This course varied from the previously played links style courses, and the tree lined fairways presented some difficulties. The weather for both days started cool, but got up to the mid-60s by the end of the match. Moderate wind on the second day affected play.

On the first day, both Head Coach Cole Sondgeroth and Assistant Coach Erin Sondgeroth were present. However, on day two, the men’s team hosted an invitational, so Coach E. Sondgeroth was with the women’s team while Coach C. Sondgeroth was with the men.

Loras only brought three golfers, so was not able to score as a team, but competed as individuals. Junior Mallory Gardiner shot an 87, 96 for a 183. junior Carlene Paul was close behind with an 89, 96 for a 185. First year Megan Himm finished up with a 98, 96 for a 194.

The women next play against Coe College on Sept. 27, at their home course, Thunder Hills Country Club.