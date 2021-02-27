Duhawks split weekend matches

Cameron Ardvison (TheLorian)

Over the weekend, the Duhawks Men’s Tennis Team looked to capitalize off their season opening victory on their trip to Bloomington, Illinois for a pair of matchups against the Greenville University Panthers and the Illinois Wesleyan Titans. The Duhawks split the trip 1-1, with a win against Greenville and a loss to Illinois Wesleyan.

In their first matchup of the weekend, against Greenville, the Duhawks went 7-2, going 2-1 in doubles and 5-1 in singles. Partners junior Kevin Blomquist and first year Thomas Kampmier won their doubles match 8-2, while also taking home victories in their singles performances. Junior Konnor Barth won both his doubles match with junior Tommy Linkenheld and his singles matchup in three sets. Sophomore Eian Coad boasted a strong performance in his singles matchup winning his sets 6-2 and 6-0. Senior Connor Pivnicka’s 7-6 and 6-1 singles victory sealed the deal for the Duhawks to secure the victory over the Panthers.

In the second matchup, against Illinois Wesleyan, the Duhawks brought their momentum from their victory over Greenville into the match, but fell just short. In hard fought battles the team went 4-5 against the Titans, going 1-2 in doubles and 3-3 in singles. Partners Linkenheld and Barth were able to manage a second doubles victory of the day, winning their set 8-5. In singles, Kampmier, Pivnicka and Coad won their matches, making each of them undefeated in their singles matchups for the weekend. Coad once again dominated winning 6-1 and 6-2 in his sets, topping off a strong season opening performance for him. Despite the loss, the Duhawks turned in strong performances overall in the close match and showed vast improvement from their performance against Illinois Wesleyan from the past.

With a long break coming before a jam-packed March, the Duhawks look to build off of their strong performances from this weekend and hit the ground running when American Rivers Conference play opens up. The performances turned in by young talents Coad and Kampmier show that the Duhawks have young talent that is ready for collegiate competition. Highlighted by Coad’s 2-0 singles record and Kampmier’s come from behind victories in both singles matches. The teams singles play has been their strength so far, but this weekend they showed great promise to be dominant in their doubles match ups as well, making them a potential force in the conference. The Duhawks young talent paired with the experience down the roster of the men’s team gives them a good base to compete and allows the opportunity to make a good run in the ARC tournament this Spring.

The Duhawks Men’s Tennis team has significant time off before they travel to Winona, Minnesota to take on the Saint Mary’s University Cardinals on March 6, kicking off a stretch of five road match ups that they will take during the month of March.