Duhawk men fight ’til the end in the A-R-C championship

Ray Venditti (TheLorian)

Waverly, IA – Coming off a break from championship meets of just over a year, the fifth ranked Men’s Track and Field team was roaring and ready to go for the indoor A-R-C championship meet on March 7. Bringing home 15 All-Conference medals (top three in their event) to show for it. This, along with two school records and multiple program and national top-10s, gave this Loras team much to be proud of.

Starting with the top running performers in this years conference meet, junior Josh Smith took first in the 60-meter dash with a new school record of 6.83 seconds defending his conference title. Smith also adds a runner up medal in the 200-meter dash with a personal best and second time in program history (21.88). Senior Ryan Rogers also took down a school record in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.09. Junior Mike Jasa defends his title in the 800-meter race with a facility record of 1:52.45 and senior Shamari Scott adds to the all conference honors with a third placing in the 400-meter dash in a time of 50.47.

On the longer side of things in the 5,000-meter race, first year Evan Jamrozy runs 14:54.84 placing him second in the event and sixth in program history. Another long event success comes from junior Luke Guttormson, who places second in the 3,000-meter with the second best time in program history of 8:31.55.

In the relays, Duhawks continue this championship caliber running starting with the distance medley of first year Chris Guise, senior Conor Otting, first year Carson Vaske, and first year Will Yasdick capturing third place with a time of 10:34.76. Continuing, the 4 by 800-meter relay team of Otting, junior Wyatt Kelly, sophomore Shane Mcbride, and sophomore Carter Oberfoell place third with a fifth fastest time in program history of 7:58.03. To finish off the relays of the championships the 4 by 400-meter relay team of Smith, Scott, Jasa, and first year Ted Kruse ran an eighth fastest time in school history of 3:18.70 for the runner up position in the event.

Soaring to new heights in the jumps for the Duhawks were senior Alex Martens in the high jump with 1.92 meters placing second and Rogers defending his conference title in the pole vault with a second best vault in school history of 4.92 meters. Rogers caps off his all conference honors with a second place in the long jump with a jump of 7.09 meters. Senior Zac Couture placed third in the shot put with a throw of 14.57 meters. Lastly first year Derik Bunten showed up strong in his conference debut with a runner-up finish in the triple jump with a leap of 13.60 meters, placing him seventh in school history.

Winning the team conference title was the Wartburg knights with 172 points. Our Duhawks score a runner up position with 158 points, and Central college round out the top three teams with 112 points. The Univeristy of Dubuque, Nebraska Wesleyan University, Luther College, Simpson College, Buena Vista University, and Coe College finish up 4th through 9th respectively.

Looking ahead, the Mens Track and field team will be represented back in Waverly, IA March 12 and 13 for the DIII Elite Championship.