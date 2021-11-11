Coach’s Column: Coach Heinzen

Coach Heinzen (TheLorian)

We’re very excited for a return to some normalcy and to grow this year’s team. We returned a good core of the team from a year ago and I think we have a very talented yet still younger group with a super high ceiling. This is probably one of the deepest teams I can remember, and that piece will be fun to work with as things progress this year.

We’ll likely be led from a statistical perspective by sophomore Sami Martin, juniors Madison Haslow, and Cierra Bachmann, who have been the most consistent for us early on, but I wouldn’t be shocked if a handful of others showcased our balance and depth any given night. Senior Sydney Schuler, junior Madison Fleckenstein, senior Jaime Ryan, junior Alli Udelhofen, and sophomore Megan Murray all bring back good experience, and we have brought in one of our best-recruiting classes in recent history. I think fans will become accustomed to new names like freshman Emerson Whittenbaugh, senior Mackenzie Rogers, and freshmen Tess Johnson, Silvana Scarcella, Meghan Stapleton, and Daniella Jarrell. That’s a lot of names, and not all of them, so we’ve spent some time talking about roles, the importance of collective buy-in, and unity.

Offensive and defensive systems are new this year, and we’ll bring an aggressive brand of basketball to the court. While we’re still growing into what that looks like, I think our teams’ strengths will be showcased well: the ability to hit the three, a very strong inside game, and most importantly, an extremely unselfish group. They’ve been good with picking things up thus far and I think with a little more time to develop a few concepts, we will be a pretty tough team to beat. Our league will be loaded at the top with a few national contenders so we were very intentional about challenging ourselves in the non-conference and will undoubtedly have one of the strongest schedules in the nation. We haven’t been shy about talking about a title; it’s an achievable goal and one we can accomplish together.