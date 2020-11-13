Peace at Last: A new dawn

By Conor Kelly (TheLorian)

Last Saturday was a day that I, despite my ambitions and defiance, never thought would come. There was a part of me, a part deep within me that thought this administration would take our nation and twist it against itself to the point where no such peaceful election would be possible. I was wrong. Last Saturday, Nov. 7, Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, ending a turbulent and unstable presidency that has rocked this nation to its core.

Kamala Harris, former Senator from California, will be the Vice-President. She will be the first Black and Indian-American Vice-President in U.S. history. Not to mention the first Woman Vice-President in that same history. But what we now face is not solely about identity politics. What we are now going to face is stable, sober governance that likes of which Americans have not seen in years. It is about time that we had a responsible administration that doesn’t see the nation that he leads as an extension of his political whim but as an honor to uphold.

From the very beginning, the Trump administration was a danger to the dignity of Americans everywhere. When he came down that escalator in 2015, a can of rotten worms was opened in the heart of America. Right out of the gate, he stated that “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

Were we really surprised when he let Stephen Mill run amok with his cruel, inhumane and disgusting policies? Were we surprised when he put children in cages and then lost them? His niece was right about him: cruelty was the point of his administration.

From the beginning, his politics were that of perpetual grievances and complaints. It was never that America had to change or develop. It was always someone else’s fault. It wasn’t surprising when he refused to take responsibility for his failures.

He bragged about deportation forces, and in a 2015 rally, proposed throwing out Syrian refugees because they might be associated with ISIS. Trump openly mused about closing Mosques in America on Hannity and infamously claimed that he saw thousands of Muslims in New Jersey and New York City dancing when 9/11 occurred. At its core, Trump’s administration was a presidency that was veiled in appeals to tradition but led by a prejudicial, bigoted man.

His prejudice showed throughout his administration, especially in his response to COVID-19. Even when attacks and discrimination against Asian-Americans were on the rise, Trump insisted on calling COVID-19 “The Kung Flu” and “China virus.” Some would argue that Trump’s statements were merely descriptive of its origin. Maybe they’ll even argue that it’s similar to how we described the 1918 Pandemic as the “Spanish Flu.” Never mind that it didn’t come from Spain, but the fact that such a position was necessary for some shows how far society fell. There was no value in calling COVID-19 the “China virus” because it ultimately served to reinforce hostile and sometimes violent prejudices that many Asian-Americans were forced to endure. Of course, with the amount of time he spent arguing for his bigoted label, he could’ve begun preparing for the virus he knew about in January. Instead, as he admitted to Bob Woodward, he was downplaying its severity from the beginning. Now 236,073 Americans have died because our President wouldn’t stop blaming others and do his job.

Trump made it appear that he would give Americans everything, but instead, he gave endless excuses for his worst vices while spewing vitriol for his critics. No stable government could come from the likes of him. Although Biden was not my first choice, I believe America will be better off with his administration. It will certainly be better than anything Trump could ever show. With luck, this will be my last article directly addressing Donald Trump.

And as for that noxious man himself: You’re fired. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.