Vaccination efforts intensify

Jon Quinn (TheLorian)

The vaccination efforts in Dubuque County continue to be more aggressive than the spread of COVID-19. A total of about 28,000 people have been vaccinated. This is almost 30 percent of the county’s population. The CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci claim that in order to reach heard immunity, at least 70 percent of the population has to be vaccinated. This means that Dubuque county has about another 40 percent of the population in order to reach herd immunity.

Another 14,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine in Dubuque County. These recent vaccination efforts come as the 14-day positivity average has increased to almost six percent. Most medical experts believe that the main driving force behind the spread is the more contagious variant of COVID-19, B.1.1.7. This variant was first discovered in the United Kingdom and is believed to be more easily spread than the original strain according to epidemiologic and modeling data. The total deaths in Dubuque County to COVID-19 is just over 200.

There is about an average of 10 new cases of COVID-19 a day in Dubuque County. There is a total of about 530 active cases. On campus, Loras College has stayed in a relatively good standing with the virus, keeping cases to a minimal and allowing many students to continue as normal on a day-to-day basis.

Iowa now is allowing anyone 16-years-old and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available at MercyOne (Peosta), UnityPoint, and WalMart (Dubuque). The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was halted April 13 due to six women between the ages 18-45 developing blood clots. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has already been administered to almost seven million individuals.

A similar problem has occurred with the AstraZeneca vaccine which has not yet been approved in the United States. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved in Europe by the European Union. The vaccine now lists blood clots as a possible side effect, however; medical officials claim it is still safe to use.