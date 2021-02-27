Meet the crew

Kylie Holubar (TheLorian)

Campus security is an important branch of any college. They are responsible for keeping students safe, but they also create relationships between students and safety officers. This is one of the objectives of the Honors Program and their Campus Security Profiles Project. The idea is, if one knows a little bit about them, they will be more willing to start a conversation with them. The better one knows them, the more willing one might be to ask them for help. Thank you to the officers for their efforts in maintaining a safe environment across campus and for answering these questions. Here is the second installment:

Mark Sutter

Hometown: Dubuque

Worked at Loras: Three years

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in Dubuque?

A: I like Tony Roma’s

Q: What’s your favorite television show or movie?

A: “LA Finest” and “Friends”

Q: What is something unique or fun about you?

A: I’m a very laid-back person as well as a good listener.

Q: What are some things you like to do in your free time?

A: I like working on cars, home projects, and going fishing.

Q: What interested you about working with Loras College campus safety?

A: It all started out as a favor, but as I continued, I liked the exercise and the knowledge you can obtain from working as a Campus Safety Officer. One of my favorite things about working is meeting and helping people.

Q: If you could give one piece of safety advice to the students, what would it be?

A: My advice is to always lock your doors, and always have your key.

Dylan Ervin

Hometown: Chicago

College: St. Cloud State University, Loras College

Major/minor: Media Studies

Worked at Loras: Coming up on two years

Q: What’s your favorite restaurant in Dubuque?

A: Los Azteca

Q: What’s your favorite television show or movie?

A: “Bernie Mac Show” and “Martin”

Q: What is something unique or fun about you?

A: I used to love the sport of wresting.

Q: What are some things you like to do in your free time?

A: I like to spend time with my friends, listening to music, and going out.

Q: What interested you about working with Loras College campus safety?

A: I am currently a student attending Loras College. While receiving my education here, this job also helps to pay for my schooling.

Q: If you could give one piece of safety advice to the students, what would it be?

A: My advice would be to keep your keys with you at all times! Additionally, follow the simple rules given to keep you safe.