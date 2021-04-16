Loras College Salary Score by Majors

Harriet Siegrist (TheLorian)

Have you ever wondered what the median salary and debt of your major is? Or how your potential future salary and debt compares to other majors at Loras College? Thanks to a study performed by Gradreports.com, there is an answer to these questions. Using program-specific median alumni earnings and comparing them to median alumni earnings of the same programs across all schools, gradreports.com is able to calculate a salary score for each Bachelor’s degrees, as well as the average employment rate, median debt, and median salary.

The Salary Score that is presented in the chart below is calculated using the median alumni earnings in the year after graduation. The Employment Rate represents the percentage of students that begin working within the year after graduating, and does not include those students who are continuing their education. To see where your major lands, check out the chart below or visit gradreports.com/rankings/loras-college.

Field of StudySalary Score (0-100)Employment RateMedian DebtMedian Salary
Accounting and Related Services44100%$25,460$47,450
Business Administration, Management and Operations3996%$23,250$40,370
Communication and Media Studies75100%$27,000$37,750
Criminal Justice and Corrections71100%$27,000$39,370
Engineering Physics6192%Not Reported$62,260
English Language and Literature, General98100%Not Reported$41,790
Finance and Financial Management Services13100%$27,000$39,370
Health and Physical Education/Fitness79100%$27,000  $33,990
International Relations and National Security Studies57100%Not Reported$38,290
Management Information Systems and Services36100%Not Reported$50,860
Marketing4997%$27,000$42,240
Mathematics25100%Not Reported$38,290
Psychology, General71100%$27,000$32,570
Public Relations, Advertising, and Applied Communication56100%$27,000$38,830
Rhetoric and Composition/Writing Studies7381%Not Reported$33,990
Romance Languages, Literatures, and Linguistics7892%Not Reported$38,290
Social Work66100%$27,000$33,990
Teacher Education and Professional Development, Specific Levels and Methods3897%$27,000$34,530
Google+ Linkedin

Related Posts

11 shows to watch over break
  • April 15, 2021

11 shows to watch over break

Vaccines? Look at the science.
  • April 15, 2021

Vaccines? Look at the science.

Tensions on the border
  • April 15, 2021

Tensions on the border

Leave a Reply