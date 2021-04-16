Loras College Salary Score by Majors

Harriet Siegrist (TheLorian)

Have you ever wondered what the median salary and debt of your major is? Or how your potential future salary and debt compares to other majors at Loras College? Thanks to a study performed by Gradreports.com, there is an answer to these questions. Using program-specific median alumni earnings and comparing them to median alumni earnings of the same programs across all schools, gradreports.com is able to calculate a salary score for each Bachelor’s degrees, as well as the average employment rate, median debt, and median salary.

The Salary Score that is presented in the chart below is calculated using the median alumni earnings in the year after graduation. The Employment Rate represents the percentage of students that begin working within the year after graduating, and does not include those students who are continuing their education. To see where your major lands, check out the chart below or visit gradreports.com/rankings/loras-college.