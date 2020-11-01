Duhawk Market Delivery

By: RICHARD HERNANDEZ (LCTV)

Due to Corona virus the cafe was delivering to quarantined students but now you can have Duhawk Market snacks delivered straight to your door at no cost. They will deduct Duhawk dollars off of your account for the five items you decide to buy and will be delivered for free to your dorm room or campus house.

Now students can order a variety of snacks like sandwiches, soup, chips and many other tasty goodies. You’re able to choose up to five food items from the market of your choice. This new feature allows for students to save time and be safe. You fill out your name and building you live in and room number or house address. Then you pick the items you want and submit the form.

If you want to find out more on how to get Duhawk Market deliveries to your front door be on the lookout for a form that’ll be sent out via email once a week. Go Duhawks!