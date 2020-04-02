Dubuque Community School District Waves ACT Fee

The Dubuque community school district is waiving fees for the ACT and other exams for high schools within the district.

Beginning next spring, Hempstead and Senior High School students will not have to worry about the cost of the ACT and other exams. 

The current cost per student to take the ACT Exam is $50

On average 60% of 11th grade students within the district take the ACT annually.

Director of Secondary schools Mark Burns hopes this will encourage students to set goals prior to graduation.

Burns say “We want every single one of our students who walks across the stage at graduation to make sure that they have a plan they know what they are going to do and they start working towards that plan.”

The free testing will take place at the high school beginning in Spring 2021. 

