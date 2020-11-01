Dubuque Art Museum Features Pandemic Inspired Work

DUBUQUE – While no one expected a pandemic to happen, the Dubuque Museum of Art took the trial and and encouraged area artists to submit portraits representative of themselves during isolation.

“You see artists that are responding to wearing masks. They are worried about the virus, they’re having these emotional responses to the uncertainty, the controversy,” said Stacy Peterson, the museum’s curator and registrar.

The project’s hope was to keep the dialog going between artists and visitors.

“You see all these different experiences because all of them are important and all of them are included,” stated Peterson.

The Dubuque Museum of Art has now collected over 60 works from over 50 artists. The museum has been showcasing them online as a virtual exhibition, but is in the process of installing a physical exhibition of the pieces, with hopes of opening it up to the public later this month.

You can learn more about the exhibition at https://dbqart.org/portraits-of-the-pandemic/