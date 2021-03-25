COVID-19 on the decline

Jon Quinn (TheLorian)

Dubuque County has been in single digits for daily COVID-19 positives for the past few days. The positivity rate is down to 2.1 percent in the past seven days. There are also no new reported deaths, however the amount of hospitalizations is also down to single digits.

The majority of COVID-19 cases still present in the Dubuque County area are those who are between the ages of 18 and 29. This particular age group is 20 percent higher than the next age group positive tests in the past seven days.

The death count in Dubuque of those who perished from COVID-19 is 196 as of Tuesday, March 9 at 5 p.m. The total amount of individuals tested so far in the Dubuque area is about 55,000. While the COVID-19 numbers fall, the vaccination numbers are on the rise.

Dubuque County is turning over about 400 new completed vaccinations a day. This number reflects the individuals who received their second shot. As of Tuesday, March 9, the total amount of people who received their second dose in Dubuque County is 11,520. About 12 percent of Dubuque County’s residents are fully vaccinated. There is another 10,885 individuals who have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Despite the promising numbers of COVID-19 numbers falling and vaccination numbers rising, the Center for Disease Control still urges individuals to wear masks in public spaces and practice social distancing. The CDC did issue new guidelines for those who have already been fully vaccinated. The guidelines includes the lift of masks and social distancing for small gatherings if all parties involved have received both doses of the vaccine.