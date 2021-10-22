Cam’s Billboard Review

Cam Arvidson (TheLorian)

Billboard updated its weekly lists of top trending music on Oct. 9, 2021. Topping the Hot100 is a new collaborative single from Coldplay and BTS. The single is the kickoff to Coldplay’s forthcoming album, “Music of the Spheres.” In its first week on the charts, it went number one while the previous week’s top five only moved back one spot respectively. It’s Coldplay’s first number-one single since their well-known “Viva la Vida” in 2008 and their fifth top ten song.

Oct. 9 marked a milestone accomplishment for the song with the current longest-running streak on the Hot100. Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” spent its 52nd consecutive week on the Hot100 after its Oct. 1, 2020 release. It’s the longest-running single on the chart since The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” hit its record-breaking 88th week on the chart.

On the Billboard200, YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s newest album, “Sincerely Kentrell”, debuted at number one, marking it the rapper’s fourth number one album since 2019, only a three-year span. The accomplishment is rather impressive because YoungBoy has been in jail since March of this year after being charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. In the album’s first week out, it sold 137,000 copies. Youngboy also sits atop the Artist100 leaderboard after spending the previous week at the number forty position. He’s followed by Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, and Doja Cat, respectively.

In the rest of the Billboard200 top five, the longest-charting album in the top five, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” at 19 weeks, maintains its position in the fifth spot. Kanye West’s “Donda” spent a second straight week at number four in its fifth week on the chart. Getting pushed down a spot each was Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” at number two and Lil Nas X’s “Montero” at three. Each of the albums rounding out the top five has now spent multiple weeks in the range.

Interestingly enough, there isn’t a cap on when music can and can’t be on the Billboard charts, as long as it is selling copies or getting a high volume of streams. On the Billboard 200, “Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers” spent its 698th week on the Billboard 200. That’s good enough for almost thirteen and a half years of charting after its 1984 release. The album peaked at number five on the charts shortly after its release and spent the past week at number 86.

Among others with current long-term Billboard success, albums from Eminem, Metallica, and Nirvana each charted in the top fifty this past week. Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” is the longest-charting rap album ever at 548 weeks, but some may consider Kendrick Lamar’s “Good Kid M.A.A.D. City” to own the title because Eminem’s album is a greatest hit, whereas Lamar’s is a studio album that’s spent 466 consecutive weeks on the chart since its release in 2012.