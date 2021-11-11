Cam’s Billboard Review

Cam Arvidson (TheLorian)

It seems to have been a return to normalcy on the Billboard charts since last week’s update. The Hot100 stayed exactly the same, with Adele’s new single “Easy on Me” leading the pack in its second straight week at number one. Retaking the first spot was Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” on the Billboard200. Each album in the top five of the Billboard200 is a re-enter, meaning these projects have been in the top five previously.

Notable new albums to crack the Billboard200 were the release of Lana Del Rey’s new album “Blue Banisters,” her second project of the year, along with Elton John’s collaborative album “The Lockdown Sessions,” coming in at eight and ten, respectively. Elton John’s new album contains some of the legend’s most ambitious collaborations of his career, including tracks with Dua Lipa, Young Thug and Nicki Minaj, Gorillaz, Miley Cyrus, and more. John’s ability to perform under the parameters of different genres and build chemistry with vastly different artists is something that not many music legends of his status could pull off, and it paid off with the album’s top ten debut.

Most notably has been the recent resurgence of Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album.” The previous week saw the album at number eight and this week at number two. The resurgence comes after Wallen requested his fans take a moment away from listening to his music after a controversial video of the country artist yelling a racial slur while under the influence surfaced back in February of this year. In the court of public opinion, it seems that Wallen’s fans have sided with him, as his chart resurgence suggests.

However, even after months away from the public eye and working to repair his image, Wallen was recently disqualified from accepting any awards at the American Music Awards. AMA representatives released a statement essentially barring Wallen from showing up, but, because chart performance and fan voting weigh heavily on nominations and winners, Wallen is up for two awards. If Wallen wins either award, the AMA’s will not allow him to participate in the ceremonies regardless. This situation could likely end like the Billboard Music Awards back in May of this year when Wallen took home three awards despite not being invited to the show.

In a statement released by the organization, they claim Wallen’s future conduct will affect whether or not he will be allowed to participate in future award shows, a precedent other award organizations are likely to follow. Since the incident with Wallen broke the news, Wallen has made statements regarding his effort to become a more sympathetic and empathetic person; however, some of the promises in his apologies have not panned out to this point. Most publications are calling on his promise to donate half a million dollars to the Black Music Action Coalition. A Rolling Stone report came out in September with a Coalition member citing this statement from Wallen. The group was disappointed in Wallen’s lack of action to support “anti-racism endeavors” and thought the dollar amount he mentioned on national television was “exceptionally misleading.” With the AMA’s coming up on Nov. 21, more news and statements on Wallen will likely come out before the show.