The Seven Chakras: How to care for them

By Marion Edwards (TheLorian)

The idea of bringing a positive mindset and energy to your day could be explained by having free-flowing chakras. Chakra translates to “‘wheel’ in Sanskrit, and you can imagine them like wheels of free-flowing positive energy.” According to mindbodygreen.com, the chakras are considered “the main energy centers of the body.”

There are seven chakras, each of them in connection with a different part of your body. There is the root chakra, sacral chakra, solar plexus, chakra, heart chakra, throat chakra, third eye chakra, and the crown chakra.

The first three chakras are the root, sacral, and solar plexus chakras. All of the chakras work their way through your body to create a free flowing stream of energy:

Root Chakra: “The root chakra, or Muladhara, is located at the base of your spine. It provides you with a base or foundation for life, and it helps you feel grounded and able to withstand challenges…”

Sacral Chakra: “The sacral chakra, or Svadhisthana, is located just below your belly button. This chakra is responsible for your sexual and creative energy. It’s also linked to how you relate to your emotions as well as the emotions of others.”

Solar Plexus Chakra- The third chakra, the solar plexus chakra, or “Manipura,” “is located in your stomach area. It’s responsible for confidence and self-esteem, as well as helping you feel in control of your life.”

The last four chakras are the heart chakra, throat chakra, third eye chakra, and crown chakra:

Heart Chakra: “The heart chakra, or Anahata, is located near your heart, in the center of your chest.” This chakra represents our ability to love and show compassion to ourselves and others.

Throat Chakra: “The throat chakra, or Vishuddha, is located in your throat. This chakra has to do with our ability to communicate verbally.”

Third Eye Chakra: “The third eye chakra, or Ajna, is located between your eyes.” This chakra represents our gut instinct as the third eye represents our intuitive nature and imagination.

Crown Chakra: “The crown chakra, or Sahasrara, is located at the top of your head.” This particular chakra “represents your spiritual connection to yourself, others, and the universe.” This chakra also represents what makes our purpose in life, what are we here to achieve, create, and be in our lifetime?

As there are many chakras, there are many ways to take care of them as well. The most important thing to remember is that each chakra has a different healing process, each with different nutrition as well. The idea of releasing negative energy is a huge part for each of them.

According to chopra.com, in order to heal and replenish your chakras there are certain sounds, nutrition, and environmental elements you must look to. In association with the first three chakras:

Root Chakra: “The root chakra has elements associated with earth, so walking barefoot in the sand, grass, or dirt can be beneficial. Any time spent in nature is helpful for this chakra.” It’s recommended to eat healthy red foods, wear red, and to focus on the word “lam.”

Sacral Chakra: “The sacral chakra is associated with water, which means swimming or spending time by bodies of water like lakes and oceans is beneficial. Eating orange foods [and] … Surround yourself with orange accessories or tones.” For this chakra, focus on the word “vam.”

Solar Plexus Chakra: “The solar plexus chakra is associated with the element of fire, so enjoy sitting around a bonfire or soak up bright sunlight.” Nutritionally, eating yellow foods such as bananas, ginger, turmeric, pineapple, and corn are important to the healing process. Wearing “yellow clothing, jewelry, and accessories would be beneficial.” In healing this chakra, focus on the sound of “ram.”

Heart Chakra: “The heart chakra is associated with air, so breathing deeply will help to clear the energy at this level. Drive with the windows open, fly a kite, or take a boat ride.” For this chakra focusing on eating green foods including broccoli, leafy greens, and wearing accents of “all shades of green.” Focusing on the sound of “yum” is the finalizing piece of healing for the heart chakra.

Throat Chakra: “The throat chakra is associated with ether (similar to spirit), so sitting in an open space under a clear sky is a fabulous way to get this energy flowing appropriately.” Fueling your body with blue foods like blueberries, currants, dragon fruit, and kelp are important to healing this chakra. Lastly, focus on wearing blue tones and on the sound of “ham.”

Third Eye Chakra: “The third eye chakra is associated with light. To balance and open this chakra, sit in stillness in the sunlight or relax in a window as the sun pours in.” Fueling your body with indigo foods including purple kale, grapes, and blackberries while wearing indigo clothing or jewelry and feeling the sound of “sham.”

Crown Chakra: “The crown chakra is affiliated with all the elements, so connecting with your wholeness rather than a single element is the recommended practice. Spend time in meditation, chanting, or prayer. At this level, nutrition is no longer for the physical body. This chakra is not nourished with food, but with spiritual practices. Practice self-reflection and curiosity.” Within this chakra, wearing violet clothing or jewelry and focusing on the sound “om” is important in the healing process of this chakra.

Cleansing and respecting the energy of your seven chakras may be beneficial for your overall health and mindset. Take the time to cleanse and heal your body from stress, trauma, and pain. It’s important to recognize self-care and to prioritize it in our everyday lives.

Be well.

