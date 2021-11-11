The hum of healing

Avery Wickersham (TheLorian)

Sounds are all around us, from the chirping of birds to the crashing of oceans to someone’s favorite song. While many people find different sounds relaxing, there are specific frequencies that one can listen to that can have a certain healing effect. These are known as “Solfeggio frequencies.”

Solfeggio frequencies have been around for millennia. Many scientists and mathematicians have dedicated studies to these frequencies and how they affect the human body. In fact, a biochemist named Dr. Glen Rein performed an experiment in 1988 with different frequencies and their effect on DNA.

Rein “exposed similar DNA vials to four kinds of music with different frequencies – Gregorian chants, Sanskrit chants, classical, and rock. By measuring the rate of UV light absorption, an essential function of healthy DNA, Rein was able to assess the effects of each type of music” (Relax Melodies).

According to the experiment, rock music was the most harmful, classical music was slightly helpful, and Gregorian chants and Sanskrit chants significantly increased the absorption of UV light, which has a healing effect (Relax Melodies). This experiment set the stage for more research about sound and the human body; thus, the Solfeggio frequencies were born.

The Nature Healing Society has a list of multiple healing frequencies and their effects. They are as follows:

396 Hz: releases fear and guilt

417 Hz: promotes change

528 Hz: DNA repair

639 Hz: promoting reconnection and healthy relationships

741 Hz: expression and solutions

852 Hz: returning to a spiritual order

These are “part of the olden six-tone scale believed to have incorporated scared music, inclusive of the famous and beautiful Gregorian Chants” (Nature Healing Society).

The above list is merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Solfeggio frequencies, and there are many different playlists on streaming services and YouTube if one is interested. In order to really feel the effect of the frequencies, meditation is necessary. Meditation looks different for everyone, but the bare bones include a quiet place to oneself with the frequencies playing. Some people like to sit on a yoga mat, some people like to light a candle with a comforting scent, and some like to run a diffuser with a calming or stimulating essential oil like peppermint, lavender, eucalyptus, or lemongrass.

When meditating, put headphones in to really absorb the frequency and to cancel out the rest of the world for a few minutes. Take deep breaths while listening; and listen to as many frequencies as needed—or, Google frequencies for specific healing. Take all the time needed. The rest of the world can wait.

Making this part of one’s daily routine would be beneficial for mood improvement, anxiety relief, and even bodily repair. When a break is necessary, consider a meditation session with some Solfeggio frequencies!