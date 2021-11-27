Beat the blues

Avery Wickersham (TheLorian)

Every year around the beginning of November, it seems like the entire world shifts. The clocks fall back. The wind seems nippier. The day ends faster. With the end of the semester, and the impending winter, it’s likely for students to slip into “seasonal blues.”

Seasonal blues are easy to identify, mainly by feelings of exhaustion and sluggishness. However, if one is feeling more tired than usual, it’s best to seek out professional help, as it could be a sign of seasonal depression. The Counseling Center at Loras College is a great resource if seasonal blues become too much.

There is a lot of pressure as winter begins, especially as the school semester is winding up with work to prepare for finals. However, there are still things students can do in order to alleviate some of the stress and exhaustion.

Rest—This seems like a simple thing, but realistically, resting is as important as studying. Without sleep, the Cleveland Clinic states there’s: “a link between lack of sleep and an increase in the stress hormone, cortisol, in the body. Cortisol can break down collagen, the protein that keeps skin smooth.” There are other health effects from a lack of sleep, but the basic conclusion is sleep deprivation has so many negative impacts. Don’t let studying fall through because of exhaustion—instead, curl up with a good movie or show and take some much-needed rest.

Self-care day—with everything going on with school, it’s easy to let self-care slip. Carve a time out to take a nice shower, use face-wash and a warm compress to open up the pores, do a face-mask, and put on comfortable clothes. Just like resting, it’s so important to take time to take care of oneself. There is always so much pressure, but this is an easy way to feel better.

Cook good food—this may not be as accessible for everyone, but if students band together to make food together, it’s a good way to have some human interaction and eat homemade food. There are so many recipes and YouTube videos if one has never cooked before, and there are kitchens in all of the dorms on campus. Take a look at previous editions for food recommendations and holiday ideas to engage in a holiday/self-care night.

It’s okay to take time for self-care, even when it seems like the end of the semester is steam-rolling ahead. To keep from getting burnout, engage in some of these practices. Take care, Duhawks!