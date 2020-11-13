10 benefits of yoga

By Calasandra Spray (TheLorian)

As cooler weather sweeps through the air, so does lethargy. A resistance to movement, slower reactions, and overall sluggishness plague the body as the weather changes and begs us to stay indoors and in bed. One way to combat the sluggishness of winter is to practice physical movement. You’ve probably heard of yoga, maybe even tried it for yourself and found it makes you feel better. Maybe you’ve even felt an increase in your emotional well-being, self-confidence, and overall happiness after practicing yoga. There’s a multitude of reasons for feeling better after exercise, and plenty more for stretching. Here are some reasons why yoga is beneficial to the mind and body: