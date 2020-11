By Josh Vogt (TheLorian)

The squirrel raced swiftly by

Moved so fast it could fly

Racing up the nearby pine

Even though the sun won’t shine

Rain comes down across the plains

Down and down but never drains

To the base of the tree it arrives

Up it scrambles, but falls and dives

Refusing to give up and quit

The squirrel does not stop to sit

Rushing back up at the tree

Fast as though trying to flee

Quickly to the top it flies

Where it will wait until the rain dies.