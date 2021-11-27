Becky Smith’s Hot Takes
Mark Mederson (TheLorian)
Name: Becky Smith
Degree: PhD in Curriculum and Theory
Colleges you attended (associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral) Miami University (ohio) Ba, Lipscomb: MA, MTSU – EdS., UGA – Phd.
Birthplace: Wheatridge, CA
City where you lived the longest: Huntsville, AL and Nashville, TN
What do you teach?
Children’s Lit, C&I Science, C&I Social Studies, Clinical Field Experience, Foundations of Education
What attracted you to the topic that you teach?
Love for reading – children’s lit, love of kids learning about their worlds – s.s. and science
What advice would you give to a student who is taking one of your classes for the first time?
Be willing to examine how you where brought up and open yourself to other ways of thinking.
What were some of the qualities you saw in your favorite teachers when you were a student?
Loving, caring, listened
What’s your favorite book? Why?
Gotten to read so much because of teaching and children’s lit, can’t pick!
What something that brought you comfort during the worst part of the pandemic (e.g., certain foods, media consumption, a new pet)?
Connecting through video games, getting a chance to be on my own schedule and relax
What, if anything, are you currently binge watching? Or, What has been your favorite show that you binge watched?
Project Runway, British Bake-Off, Morning Show
What’s your favorite fast-food meal?
French fries
What’s your usual order at Starbucks?
Venti chi latte
Beach or mountains? Why?
Both – just a good place to feel smaller and in the world