Becky Smith’s Hot Takes

Mark Mederson (TheLorian)

Name: Becky Smith

Degree: PhD in Curriculum and Theory

Colleges you attended (associate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral) Miami University (ohio) Ba, Lipscomb: MA, MTSU – EdS., UGA – Phd.

Birthplace: Wheatridge, CA

City where you lived the longest: Huntsville, AL and Nashville, TN

What do you teach?

Children’s Lit, C&I Science, C&I Social Studies, Clinical Field Experience, Foundations of Education

What attracted you to the topic that you teach?

Love for reading – children’s lit, love of kids learning about their worlds – s.s. and science

What advice would you give to a student who is taking one of your classes for the first time?

Be willing to examine how you where brought up and open yourself to other ways of thinking.

What were some of the qualities you saw in your favorite teachers when you were a student?

Loving, caring, listened

What’s your favorite book? Why?

Gotten to read so much because of teaching and children’s lit, can’t pick!

What something that brought you comfort during the worst part of the pandemic (e.g., certain foods, media consumption, a new pet)?

Connecting through video games, getting a chance to be on my own schedule and relax

What, if anything, are you currently binge watching? Or, What has been your favorite show that you binge watched?

Project Runway, British Bake-Off, Morning Show

What’s your favorite fast-food meal?

French fries

What’s your usual order at Starbucks?

Venti chi latte

Beach or mountains? Why?

Both – just a good place to feel smaller and in the world