11 shows to watch over break
Rose Gottschalk (TheLorian)
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Based on a book of the same name, this show is worth something. Anya Taylor-Joy has won multiple awards for her portrayal of Beth Harmon, really hyping this show up.
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- A great show that has already been tackling some major issues happening in the world. It adds some great aspects to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and has some humorous moments. The series comes to a close April 23, but expectations are already high.
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Always a classic, and since it’s on Netflix, it’s so easy to give it a re-watch. Read the article by Avery Wickersham this week to learn more on why it’s so great.
- The Crown
- In honor of Prince Philip’s recent passing, why not give this a watch and learn about some of Britain’s past? It’s also an Emmy-winning show, which means it’s of good quality.
- iCarly
- Since there’s a sequel series in the making, why not catch up and know everything there is to know before the series comes out?
- Shrek 2 (and the first while you’re at it)
- This one is such a classic, and it’s always great watching these shows and seeing the adult jokes you missed the first time around.
- Supernatural
- The main characters are really attractive. Why not drool over these characters as they kick demon butt and bring humor to it as well?
- The Trial of Chicago 7
- Nominated for an Oscar, this show is worth the watch. Learn more about a peaceful protest gone wrong.
- The Prodigal Son
- The storyline keeps you on the edge of your seat throughout the entire series. If you enjoy crime, serial killers, and solving murders, this is your show.
- Outer Banks
- Outer Banks supports a lot of underdog characters with troubled backstories, giving the audience members something to root for. Not only that, but there are sticky love triangles that create a lot of tension within the series.
- Bridgerton
- This just got renewed for its third and fourth season on Netflix, so it has to be good. A story about romance, drama, and family, this period piece is interesting to anyone who enjoys period dramas.