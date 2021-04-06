The Loras Players are back!

by Alexis Riesberg (LCTV)

Live performances have been out of the question for over a year. The Loras Players were determined to make “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” happen. The original plan was to host the play outside, to allow more room for social distancing and better air movement, but the weather had other plans. The performer’s adapted well to the changes.

The crew has spent over a month prepping for this show. There are only eight characters in the show, but they make the story come to life. To learn more information on the character and people playing them, check out the Loras Players Facebook page.

As the world starts to look a little more normal, there are still necessary steps in place that need to be followed to keep everyone safe.

Professor Ryan Decker, Director of Theatre, wants to remind people that social distancing and mask are still required, just like everywhere else on campus. Loras student’s have free admission so make sure to check out “A Midsummer’s Night Dream” Friday and Saturday at 7:30!