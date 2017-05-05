Saints Playoff Highlights
DUBUQUE-
The one seeded Chicago Steel with home ice advantage taking on the 2 seed Dubuque, who has been red hot this post season.
Dubuque would find themselves up 3-1 in the final period with goals from Quinn Preston, Scott Corbett, and Eric MacAdams. However, despite the saints goalie Jaxon Castors phenomanal night, Chicago battled back and stole the victory 4 to 3 with help from Brannon Mcmannus and Jack Badini.
On to game two, The saints knew what they had to do to get a win and they did just that.Chicago would come up short scoring just one goal by Edwards Tralmaks. It was another stellar performance from goalie Jaxon Castor who had 34 saves and Dubuque got the offense going with goals from Veli – matte- tiuraniemi, patrick kudla, and austin rueschoff, to take a 3-1 victory and tie the series at 1 a piece.
Saints forward Quinn Preston says ” We’re just having an open mindset, ready for whatever comes and face any challenge coming our way.”
The Saints return home this weekend where they have a chance to win the series on home ice and advance to the championship round. The only thing standing in their way, The chicago steel. Reporting for Sportszone, I’m Jeremy Vallin.