Make A Difference: Walk for Autism
DUBUQUE, IA – Nearly $13,000 was raised this past Saturday through one simple act: running.
More than 270 walkers and runners lined up to race 3.1 miles at the Heritage Pond in Dubuque for the tenth annual Make a Difference Walk for Autism. The race was put on by Unified Therapy Services who worked hard to receive sponsors for this event like The Fighting Saints hockey team.
The money raised is donated to Camp Albrecht Acres’ program “Camp Be A Friend”. These funds help pay for the summer camp tuition for children with Autism that may not be able to afford the camp otherwise.
Sarah Adams, Director of Business Operations and Development, helped explain the joys these children get from attending the summer camp. “The gain social skills and a lot of relationships from these camps and it really helps the children.”
The rest of the proceeds are put towards special education classrooms within the Dubuque Community Schools. “Autism affects 1 in 68 children nationwide and is more prevalent in boys. We really like to focus on putting the money back into the community,” Adams says.