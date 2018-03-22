Improv Class Offered at Carnegie-Stout
DUBUQUE- The Carnegie-Stout Public Library offers a variety of events for the community on a regular basis. This past Monday visitors had the opportunity to try something new. Local actor Karen Kobliska presented an introductory class on improvisational acting class to members of the community. Particpants learned the basics of improv acting through a variety of exercises and games.
Adult Services Librarian Angie Johnson says that this is just an example of the fun activities the library provides to Dubuque.
“Adults don’t get to run around and play very often, so we thought this would be a fun thing to try.”
And while participants have the opportunity to learn new things, their participation is important to the Library’s staff. “For the library, it’s everything,” Johnson commented. “We like to consider ourselves a community space, a hub for everyone in the community.”
