Coffee With Coach- Gabe Miller
April 6, 2019 | Uncategorized | No Comments|
Ben Burkholder gets an exclusive interview in this episode of “Coffee With Coach” with one of Duhawk’s most energetic coach’s. Head Golf Coach Gabe Miller looks ahead to not only the next invitational, but to the ultimate goal of winning conference.
“The blessings you see start with sacrifices unseen.”
Coach Miller states, “People see the success. If you win a golf tournament, or if you hit a hole-in-one, they see that success…but they don’t see the work, the practice, and the time outside that people put into it.”
Want to watch more episodes of “Coffee With Coach?” Click the link below to learn more about your favorite coaches.
