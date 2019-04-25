Coffee With Coach- Ashley Winter
While most students from Loras College were on Spring Break, this team stayed behind to play the sport they love. Ben Burkholder had the opportunity to sit down with Head Softball Coach Ashley Winter in the final episode “Coffee With Coach.”
Ashley Winter grew up in Dubuque, Iowa with a goal of pursuing collegiate sports. She played softball at Wartburg College, and later moved back to Dubuque to be the Softball and Volleyball Assistant Coach. Through time she moved her way into the head coach position, as she takes on her 10th year as being head coach.