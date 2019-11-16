Volleyball ends season in thriller

By Madison Doubek

The women’s volleyball season came to a dramatic end Thursday, Nov. 7. They battled it out in five sets with University of Dubuque in the American Rivers Conference Semifinal. Dubuque ended up taking the first two sets of the match, 25-18 and 25-14. After those two sets, many teams would have given in but the Duhawks were not ready to end it there.

They battled back and won the next two sets with help from seniors Abby Allgeyer, who had 14 kills on the day, and Kayla Kinney, with 9 kills. Not only was the Duhawks offense on point, but their defense was there to back it up. Junior Jackie Alberto had 5 blocks throughout the match and when Alberto was not able to get a block, Sophomore Krystal Tranel had her back with 35 digs. However, the Duhawks ended falling 2 points shy of moving onto the Conference Championship, losing in the 5 set 16-14.

Despite a heartbreaking end to their season, the Duhawks have nothing to hang their heads about. They finished the season with a 19-9 record, going 6-2 in the American Rivers Conference, finishing as the runner-up. They also saw five student-athletes named to the All-Conference team, Kinney, Alberto, Tranel, and seniors Jessalyn Roling, and Kelly Boge. Not only were the players recognized but so were the Loras coaches, earning Coaching Staff of the Year.

They also broke many single season and career records this season. Kinney leaves her mark on the program by having the second most kills in Duhawk volleyball history with 323 in a single season, and 728 career kills. The Duhawks are also looking to break more records in the future with Sophomore Moira Mixan already at 79 services aces in her career, and 59 in a single season. Mixan is looking to break her own records in the coming years. The Duhawks are looking forward to building on their successful season for next year, and working hard in the off season.