Winter Preview: Graber
LORAS COLLEGE – Reporter Sami Graff gives an update from Graber for the upcoming Wrestling and Swimming season.
With the Wrestling team finding out in the same week that they are ranked #2 in the Iowa Conference and #3 Nationally for Pre-Season, it sets up big expectations.
“I think we’ll get a good outcome if we start the season out strong, like we did last year,” says Sophomore Guy Patron Jr. who is hopeful for the upcoming season.
Coming off of last year, when four of the wrestlers went to Nationals (all winning All-American status), those same four were ranked in the pre-season results making at least top 10 nationally in their weight class, withÂ 3 of them in the top 5. Â This season is definitely one to keep an eye on.
Swimming season is just getting off the ground and already are making some noise in the pool. Â Coming off a win last weekend, gives the team high hopes for the current season, especially with some fresh faces on the team.
“They’re really impressive and really talented, so it’s going to be interesting in the years to come, how well they do,” Senior Natalie Shannon says when asked about the new FreshmenÂ on the team.