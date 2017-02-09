What You Missed Over Break
Dubuque, IA- Over Christmas and January, a lot of Duhawks are back home enjoying the break. There are some Duhawks, though, that are still on campus: athletes.
Their seasons don’t stop just because school is on a break. What does stop is the students attending their games. Don’t worry though, SportsZONE has you covered on everything you may have missed while enjoying candy canes and fires.
Men’s Volleyball is in their third season at Loras and they are making strides out on the court. During January they went 3-2 and had s couple players get recognized across the conference. Dylan Ross was one of those recognized athletes. He was the Champpion of the Week and Offensive Player of the week.
Wrestling has some stand-out studs on the mat, as well. Freshman Guy Patrone Jr is sitting at tenth in the D3 rankings in the 197 weight class. Junior Jimmy Davis , weighing in at 157 is 9th in his weight class. They travel to the Last Chance Invite on Saturday, the 11th in hope to qualify for nationals.
Dribbling on over the basketball, both the men’s and women’s team went on quite the run over January. The men’s team went for eleven straight before losing their streak to Simpson. Christian Mathis and Danny Quinn are just two of the major players on the court that have helped propel the Duhawks to success.
The women’s team went on a six game win streak before losing to Wartburg. Lauren Stanich broke the single game scoring record during that game with 30 points.
Needless to say, Duhawk Athletics really stepped it up while a lot of students slept.