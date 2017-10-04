Time to bring in the rookie?
After a dismal start to the 2017 season, the Bears are not living up to expectations. This is mostly due to horrible play from the so-called leader of the offense, the quarterback.
Mike Glennon was brought in during the offseason to be the go-to guy for the Bears. They offered him a three-year 45 million dollar contract. This is too much money to be given to a quarterback that has underperformed for the first four games. In the previous game against the Green Bay Packers, he threw one touchdown and two interceptions. With a total of four turnovers that led directly to opponent scoring, he was not a leader or someone the Bears should think about leading their offense. So far this season, he has had seven total turnovers. He has only thrown for 833 yards. Good quarterbacks like Russell Wilson have thrown for more than 1,000 yards.
On top of that, the Bears have won only one game and this was not due to Mike Glennon. The only reason the game was won was because of stellar play from the Bears running backs. This is even more proof that Mike Glennon is not the person the Bears were looking for.
There may be some hope for the Bears even with Mike Glennon as the quarterback. In the draft last summer, the Bears picked up North Carolina star quarterback, Mitch Trubisky.
In college, he threw 304 completions for 447 attempts, totaling 3,478 yards. These are incredible numbers for a college quarterback. During the preseason, he threw 36 completions on 53 attempts with 364 total yards.
He threw for three touchdowns as well. Mitch Trubisky is much more physically able than Mike Glennon. Being 6’3”, 222 pounds and running a 4.67 second 40 yard dash. Compared to Glennon being 6’6”, 232 pounds and running a 4.94-second 40-yard dash. Mitch Trubisky obviously being the faster of the two. Trubisky is more mobile and, as witnessed in the preseason, he has shown that he can make more plays than Glennon.
Right now Chicago has only one more hope if they want to avoid the same type of season they did last year (3-13).
Being a rookie with not much experience, this is a longshot for the Bears, but with the play of Mike Glennon and our last option at quarterback being Mark Sanchez, Trubisky is Bears fans’ light in the dark.