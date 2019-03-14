Men’s tennis team cruises past St. Ambrose
It was an easy week for the men’s tennis team, as they only had one meet this past Friday, March 1. On that day, the men traveled to Davenport, Iowa to take on none other than St. Ambrose.
Starting off the meet were the doubles matches, led by the number one team of senior Charlie Harris and first-year Kevin Blomquist. It was a tough match for the pair, going into a tie breaker round after reaching 7-7. However, they pulled ahead, defeating Tom Greenwood and Jon Kagan 8-7 by winning the tiebreaker at 7-1.
Competing in the number two slot for doubles were senior Sean Baldwin and first-year Konnor Barth. This team took on the pairing of Michael Alice and Matt Zuccato, who were unable to keep up with Baldwin and Barth. It was an easy win for the Duhawk team, winning 8-2.
The number three doubles team, Ryan Schiedt and Tommy Linkenheld, followed in the number two team’s footsteps. In their competition against Bradley Wheeler and Jake Temple, they held nothing back, as they took the win 8-2, giving Loras a 3-0 advantage over St. Ambrose after the doubles matches.
With that early lead backing them up, the Duhawks continued to show their ruthlessness on the courts in the singles matches. In the number one slot was Harris, who once again had to face Greenwood one-on-one this time. Without his partner to back him up, Greenwood couldn’t put up much of a fight against Harris, allowing Harris to win his two sets 6-2, and 6-4.
Blomquist showed off his skills in the number two singles slots. Having no mercy for his opponent, Wheeler, Blomquist dominated his opponent 6-1, 6-0, chalking up yet another win for Loras in the match.
In the number three match, Baldwin fought against one of his doubles opponents, Alice. Unlike in the doubles match, Alice fought harder against Baldwin in singles, but at the end of the day, it was all in vain. No matter what he did, Alice still lost to Baldwin 7-5, 6-2.
Scheidt, in the fourth slot, took on Kagan from the number one doubles team. Proving superior, Scheidt took down Kagan, defeating him in both sets of the match, 6-4, 6-1.
Representing Loras in number five singles was Riley Collins, who faced off against Daniel Rohlf. It was a rough match for this Duhawk, barely winning his first set 7-6 with a 2-0 win in a tiebreaker. In the second set, Collins was unable to overcome Rohlf, losing 2-6. However, not wanting be left behind, Collins came out victorious in the super tiebreaker, 10-7.
Last, but certainly not the least, was Barth in the number six slot. His opponent was Zuccato, from the number two doubles team. Like Collins, Barth had a tough first set, having to go into a tiebreaker. He managed to come out on top, though, winning the tiebreaker 5-0. This ultimately gave him the 7-6 win. His opponent made him work for the second win, but Barth fought it out, awarding him the 6-4 win in the second set.
The Duhawks put on a good show on the courts that day, dominating St. Ambrose 9-0. With a second win added to their streak, the men’s tennis team is looking forward to their next meet against Crown College on Monday, March 18, here on campus.