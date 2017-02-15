Super Bowl LI outcomes
by Gerrand Moody
Imagine a football team being up 28-3 at the end of the first half and still controlling much of the lead through the entire third quarter. Who would you expect to win? Most people would say the team that was up by 28.
Well you would be wrong. Super Bowl LI featuring the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots might have been one of the most exciting Super Bowls in recent years. There’s no doubting that, with the most epic comeback from the New England Patriots and no shortage of scoring, but what I don’t agree with was the outcome of the game.
How does New England win this game? From the start I wanted the Atlanta Falcons to win. They deserved it more than New England and they had all the pieces they needed to win this game. They had star wide receiver Julio Jones who averaged 17 yards per reception and had a total of 1,409 yards and was the number 2 wide receiver in the league according to espn.com.
They also had star quarterback Matt Ryan averaging 13 yards per completion with a total of 4,944 yards this season. Not to mention a plethora of offensive weapons. New England only had Tom Brady, arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time, but other than this they were working with undrafted and very low draft pick receivers. Not to mention there is much of a negative image about Tom Brady.
According to Stephen A. Smith, famous sports commentator, “Tom Brady was arrogant, uppity, and selfish.” There was also the huge controversy with the deflate gate where he was said to have deflated the footballs during one of the playoff games. Tom Brady was suspended the first four games of the season for this. This is only one of the scandals surrounding Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Matt Ryan and the Falcons on the other hand have no priors on their record. Head coach Dan Quinn was very humble about his defeat so much so that he impressed a former head coach, Brian Billick, he had nothing but good words to say about Dan Quinn.
“Dan Quinn is gracious in defeat. That is a man that will get this team back on track and have them back in position. Trust me.”
Although I may not agree with the outcome there is no question that Super Bowl LI was a great one. Hopefully the Falcons can recover from this loss and bounce back next year. Hopefully to finish the job this time.