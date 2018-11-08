Duhawks lose heartbreaker
The Duhawk football team traveled to Cedar Rapids this past Saturday, Nov. 3 to face off with the Kohawks of Coe College. Despite taking an early 12-0 lead, the Duhawks fell short 34-33. Turnovers did the Duhawks in, as five turnovers negated much of the 423 yards of total offense the Duhawks amassed on the afternoon.
The first quarter was all Loras, as the Duhawks opened up with sophomore Noah Sigwarth connecting with sophomore Trey Simmons for an 11 yard score. Sigwarth followed with a five yard scramble later on in the quarter. An 18 yard scamper from senior Cody Mighell early in the third quarter put the Duhawks up 25-14.
However, the Kohawks soon came storming back. Coe quarterback Quentin White fired a touchdown to Max Teeple to bring the score to 25-21, and another to Matt Kopp to take the lead. However, Duhawk first-year sensation Elijah Thomas proved himself again to be a lethal weapon on special teams, returning a punt 49 yards for a score. With the score 33-27 in favor of the Duhawks, Coe quickly marched downfield and Quentin White found Colton White for a 10 yard touchdown. The extra point put the Kohawks up 34-33, and that was the final.
Duhawk quarterback Noah Sigwarth completed 24 of 39 passes for 352 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Senior Cody Mighell led the Duhawk ground attack with 18 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown. The receiving attack was led by first-year Elijah Thomas, Simmons, and sophomore Mike McDevitt. Thomas caught five balls for 87 yards and a score. Simmons accounted for four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown, while McDevitt caught five passes for 51 yards.
The Duhawks host the Central College Dutch this Saturday, Nov. 10 in the Rock Bowl. Special thanks to Mr. Jimmy Naprstek and the Loras Sports Information Department for the statistics.