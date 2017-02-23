Stand-Out Swimmers Swim to Nationals

Loras College- At the beginning of the swimming season, there are twenty Duhawks that dive into the pool. In late February, there are only two.

These two Duhawks, Ike Casey and Mac Faldet are trying to to get down to Taxes to compete in the National swimming and diving meet. The catch: Ike Casey already has his spot locked in. Faldet has to compete in a last chance invite on Saturday, February 25th, in order to travel down.

The two swimmers still train together and use each other as motivation in order to succeed together.

