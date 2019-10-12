Slump costs conference loss

The Loras College men’s soccer team went head-to-head with Central College on Saturday, Oct. 5. Unfortunately, the team suffered an American Rivers Conference loss after ending the game 3-2. The match before, against St. Norbert College, also resulted in a loss of 2-0. Prior to that, the team was on a hot winning streak with the exception of No. 6 University of Chicago.

The Central loss is the team’s first in conference, making their conference record 1-1, with the win coming over Coe College last week. Looking forward, the team will have to get out of the slump quick, considering the next five games are all conference match-ups.

Even at the beginning of the Central game, things were looking grim. The men were delayed due to rain, but eventually the game went on at the Kuyper Athletics Complex. Both teams battled but Loras clawed their way to the board first, scoring a goal in the 12 minute by junior defender Tiernan Talbot. Talbot was assisted by junior forward Tigrio Huerta to bump the Duhawks to a 1-0 lead over the Dutch.

In taking the first goal, Loras resembled poking a bear with a stick. Central successfully countered in the 14 minute led by their own Nathan Casas. Casas was assisted by Taylor Petkovich and sparked something in the Dutch offense that would ultimately prevail.

Central kept some of the pressure on Loras for the next few minutes of play. Then, Central found the net again in the 32 minute. This time, the goal was scored by Dutch Tony Cervelli, earning his third goal of the season. Cervelli was assisted by Zach Worster to put Central up 2-1 at the end of the first half.

There was no hesitation to get after it in the second half as Central advanced their lead. Four minutes in, Central’s Matthew West struck gold for their third and final goal of the game. West earned his seventh goal of the season and was assisted by Charlie Pritchard.

Loras College kept battling but their offense wasn’t having any luck until the 89 minute when Loras’ own senior forward Raudel Fierro cut the lead down to one with his second goal of the season. Fierro was assisted by senior midfielder Mark Histed. Unfortunately for the Duhawks, time was not on their side and Loras fell 3-2 to the Central College Dutch.

The team will be home this weekend for their Homecoming and American Rivers Conference game against Buena Vista University on Sat. Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Rock Bowl, right after the women’s soccer team at 5 p.m.