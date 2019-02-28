Volleyball team to host undefeated conference foe Saturday
The men’s volleyball team has not competed in two weeks as a result of its most recent scheduled match being canceled due to inclement weather.
The Duhawks, who have a 10-3 record this season, are eager to get back to action this weekend with a couple of conference matches, including one that looms especially large for the Duhawks.
Loras will host Greenville University Panthers in an MCVL Conference matchup in the Athletic & Wellness Center on Friday, Mar. 1, at 7 p.m. Another conference foe, Fontbonne University Griffins, will invade Dubuque on March 2, where they will face off with the Duhawks at 7 p.m. in the AWC.
Greenville comes to Dubuque with a 7-7 overall record. The team averages about 11.46 kills per a set and a .246 hitting percentage. Loras averages about 12.1 kills per set while holding their opponents to only 9.3 kills per set.
Fontbonne comes is undefeated, 12-0, so far this season and it has swept Greenville twice already this season, most recently this past Saturday. The Griffins average about 12.86 kills per set while holding a .305 hitting percentage. The team also averages about 1.59 aces and 12.27 digs per set.
Interestingly, Loras also is strong from the service line. with both team being fairly offensively strong, averaging 2.2 service aces per set while holding their opponents to 1.0. The Duhawks average about 9.3 digs per set, more than three digs per set lower than the Griffins.
Last year, the Duhawks toppled the Griffins at their own gym in a five-set thriller. This year’s matchup looks to be another hard-fought battle, as both teams are well aware of the potential postseason implications of their matchup.
“I think one thing I’m really (going) to emphasize this week is playing our game,” said head coach Jeremy Thornburg. “We (have to) work on limiting our errors a little bit more, both from the service line and from hitting, but we’re trying to get everyone healthy and trying to get everyone back.”