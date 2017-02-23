Saints fall to Lincoln
DUBUQUE- The Dubuque Fighting Saints faced off Friday evening against the Lincoln Stars.The Saints looking for a win after losing their last 3 games in overtime, it was a goal from Colin Thiesen to put Dubuque up 1-0 early.
Midway through the 1st period it was Quinn Preston who would score a goal to put the Saints up 2 and get the crowd on their feet.
However it was Lincoln who would respond back with not one but two goals of their own to tie the game 2-2 at the end of the first period.
In the second period it was Jacob Hamacher to score and put the saints up 1 goal.
Lincoln wouldn’t go away as they scored two goals to take a 4-3 lead midway through the second.
Dubuque’s own Quinn Preston scores again to make it a tie game ending the 2nd period.
In the final period it was all Lincoln as they scored 3 goals to take a 7-4 win over Dubuque.
Head coach Jason Lammers had this to say about tonights loss.
” I thought we got to the blue paint and stayed in the blue paint, something we worked on in practice, got some nice goals it was good to see some other guys score some secondary scores so that was a real positive.” »