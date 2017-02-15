Runners log top-10 fastest times at 2 meets
by Audrey Miller
This past Saturday marked another successful weekend for the Loras College Track and Field program. The majority of the team competed at the UW-Platteville Invite in Wisconsin, while a select few distance runners traveled to Grinnell, Iowa for the Darren Young Classic.
Between these two meets, the team’s all-time record book was updated with fifteen new additions to the top-ten fastest times run in program history.
Among these phenomenal athletes were students of all ages–seniors, juniors, sophomores, and even a good number of first-years.
Elyse Acompanado, a first-year track athlete, took the record book by storm this week with her amazing performances in the long jump and triple jump. She wasted no time breaking the school record in the long jump—a distance of 5.65 meters — and jumping her way to the fifth best time in school history in the triple jump. Her long jump distance is currently the 7th best in the nation, placing her on the path to the indoor national championships in a few weeks.
Two more first-year sprinter superstars, Gabby Noland and Patrick Mikel, both ran the 400 meter dash with times that placed them 10th (Noland) and 4th (Mikel) all-time fastest times in program history.
Other notable sprinter performances included Colby Rattenborg and Jacob Beaton in the 60 meter dash, both running times of just over 7 seconds to place them at 4th and 6th in the record book, respectively.
The dynamic relay team of senior Alexis Hanson, freshman Alexis Alt, and juniors Alyssa Simon and Rachel Kilburg claimed the top spot in their 4×200 event a full four seconds ahead of the competition, finishing with a time of 1:46.84.
Senior Audrey Hooks also had a fantastic weekend, running a personal best of 9.07 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles. This time placed her at the 3rd all-time fastest female hurdler in the record book, and also allowed her to qualify for the indoor national championships.
On the distance side of the spectrum, the women’s 5k had three additions to the all-time record list. First-year Maeve Dunaway had quite the debut at the Darren Young Classic, running her first 5k ever and becoming the 6th fastest 5k runner in Loras’ indoor track and field history.
Following closely behind Dunaway was senior team captain Emily Day, who has claimed her own spot in the record book as the 7th fastest female 5k runner with her time of 18:58.69, just breaking 19 minutes.
Overall, this weekend brought a lot of amazing performances as evidenced by the many record-list additions. And there will be more to come in the next two weeks: the University of Dubuque is hosting a track meet this Friday, Feb. 17 as well as the IIAC Conference championships on Feb. 24 and 25.